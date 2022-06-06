‘The Boys’ Season 3 Interviews | Erin Moriarty, Karl Urban, Antony Starr & More
"The Boys" Season 3 stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Karen Fukuhara (Kimoko Miyashiro), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and creator Eric Kripke dish on all the details of the new season in this interview with CinemaBlend's Law Sharma. The cast discusses changes to their characters in Season 3, what their co-stars are like behind the scenes and so much more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:29 - Karl Urban Discusses The New, V’d-Up Butcher
- 01:02 - Is There A Line ‘The Boys’ Writers Won’t Cross? Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty And Eric Kripke Discuss
- 02:57 - Season 3 Sees A Much More Complex Kimoko, And Karen Fukuhara Was Here For It
- 03:59 - The Advice ‘The Boys’ Cast Would Give Their Characters Going Into Season 3
- 05:15 - Creator Eric Kripke On Why Jensen Ackles Was The Perfect Fit For Soldier Boy
- 06:19 - Which Cast Member Is Least Like Their ‘The Boys’ Counterpart According To Antony Starr
- 07:35 - If Jack Quaid And Karen Fukuhara Could Have Super Powers, Here’s What They’d Choose
- 08:28 - Outro
