Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!

1 DAY AGO