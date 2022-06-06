ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2022 Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees honored Sunday

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Romero, founder and executive director of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum...

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum comes to WGN Radio

Ron Romero the Executive Director of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum of Route 66 in Joliet, and Jim Murphy, a board member at the museum, come into the studio to talk about the induction ceremony, the classes and services they offer, and most importantly, and give John Records Landecker his award! Listen to the whole segment below!
JOLIET, IL
Extremely Local News: Old Irving Park pancake house closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Beat Cop’s Guide to tacos and treats

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Chicago Taco Authority. Located at 4219 W Irving Park Rd. in Chicago, the restaurant is known for serving a variety of tacos, like steak, pork, and shrimp. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Edge of Sweetness Bakery and Café, located at 6034 N Broadway in Chicago. Some of their popular items include cinnamon rolls, dessert bars, and sweet breads.
CHICAGO, IL
Things to know about Robin’s hometown Burbank!

Burbank’s own Robin Baumgarten has plenty of facts to share with you about her hometown. Plus, a cameo from another famous Burbankian!. Love the Morning News? We love you too. Sign up for the WGN Morning Newsletter. Get the latest and greatest stories and headlines from the WGN Morning News delivered right to your inbox every day.
BURBANK, IL
Jake Wells

Meet the richest person in Chicago

photo of Chicago skylinePhoto by Pedro Lastra (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. This is Ken Griffin. He is the richest individual not only in Chicago but also in the state of Illinois. Ken Griffin is the founder and CEO of Citadel.
CHICAGO, IL
It’s Pride Month, and some behaviors need to change

Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist, Rick Telander joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his latest article which he addresses homophobic chants heard at a soccer match at Soldier Field, and anti-Pride protest by made by some Tampa Bay Rays players who refused to wear rainbow cap and sleeve decals on their uniforms.
CHICAGO, IL
Best of the Midwest: Visit Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Laura Rush, Communications Manager for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins John to tell us about all of the the great things to do in Geneva! Laura talks about how far Geneva is from the city, the amazing shopping in Geneva, the wide array of dining options available in Geneva, and the annual Swedish Day Festival, taking place from June 22nd-June 26th.
GENEVA, IL
Mayor Lightfoot: ‘I’m not going to apologize for being tough, you have to be tough to be able to do this job’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why she running for re-election, how she would address the city’s crime issues, and how she would relieve the financial burden on working families. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Extremely Local News: $100,000 in sports cards stolen

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. $100,000 In Rare Cards, Including Michael Jordan And Mickey Mantle Rookies, Stolen After Thief Cuts Out Lincoln Square Store’s Bricks: Elite Sports Cards & Comics’ owner said rookie cards of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Micky Mantle were stolen in an early morning heist caught on video.
CHICAGO, IL
8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
Drew Peterson set to appear in court

The convicted killer and former police sergeant Drew Peterson will attempt to overturn his sentence in the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio as his former lawyer says he is considering revealing intimate details of the case. Peterson, from the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, is serving a 38-year prison...
