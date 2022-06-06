2022 Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees honored Sunday

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Laura Rush, Communications Manager for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins John to tell us about all of the the great things to do in Geneva! Laura talks about how far Geneva is from the city, the amazing shopping in Geneva, the wide array of dining options available in Geneva, and the annual Swedish Day Festival, taking place from June 22nd-June 26th.

GENEVA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO