Mokelumne Hill, CA

2 iconic buildings for sale in Mokelumne Hill

By Marie-Elena Schembri
Calaveras Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Mokelumne Hill landmarks are up for sale—the Hotel Leger and former Wendell’s restaurant. The historic Hotel Leger building, built during the Gold Rush in 1851, listed at just under $1 million, at $949,000, according to a listing on loopnet.com. The distinctive building that sits on Main...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

