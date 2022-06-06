Panhandle man arrested for alleged vandalism, terroristic threats

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scotts Bluff County Sherriff’s Department arrived in rural Mitchell in regards to a trespassing complaint after a local farmer reported seeing individuals at a residence that has been vacant for years. When officers went inside the abandoned home they found 40-year-old Robert Larsen and his...
The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday, at approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in...
SIDNEY, NE — A man from the west coast wanted for the murder of his wife is in custody after being found by authorities in Nebraska. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office in California, 52-year-old Sergio Torres has a warrant out for his arrest in the shooting of his wife, Sonia Torres.
A Chadron man is in custody on $50,000 bail for allegedly stabbing another man the evening of Thursday, June 2, in a Chadron residence. 37-year old Joseph Little Moon Jr is charged with felony 2nd-degree assault and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons. The name of the male victim has not been released.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A South Dakota man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Rushville, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. NSP, along with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the Wednesday evening incident. At approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, authorities were called to the shooting at Rushville Sale Barn.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities found methamphetamine and 68 grams of marijuana on a man after a trespassing call. On May 6th, officers reported to the 400 block of West 16th Street for a protection order violation report. Brandon Pate was on land that he was banned or prohibited from being...
The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday, at approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A South Dakota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Rushville, a small town in the Nebraska Panhandle. Around 5:25 p.m. Mountain time, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn.
Torrington police have released a video of a person believed to be behind a recent string of auto burglaries in the community. Police say at least a dozen unlocked vehicles were entered on Rio Vista Road, West C Street, West D Street, and East A Street Wednesday morning. "Thanks to...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As mass shootings splash across headlines nationally, the Cheyenne Police Department wants to ensure their training is up to date to keep the community safe. Cheyenne has been training in active shooter responses since the Columbine shootings in 1999. They have 4 instructors and...
(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A woman was arrested for meth charges after reportedly rummaging through other citizens belongings. On May 5th, Scottsbluff police responded to a disturbance call where a man told police he arrived home as saw 37-year-old Lisa Guerue going through his mail and his items in his apartment. The victim reportedly told authorities he believed she put his mail in her backpack, and left on a bike.
The Torrington Police Department is asking for the community's help in gathering information about a string of auto burglaries believed to have been committed during the early morning hours of June 8. According to a department Facebook post, at least a dozen unlocked vehicles were entered on Rio Vista Road,...
Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede says the sheriff's office is currently understaffed and not respected by many people. Wrede also says rural law enforcement in the county is especially a problem. Wrede appeared on the "Weekend In Wyoming" on Saturday, June 4 to discuss his campaign. Capt....
The pilot killed in last month's plane crash in east Cheyenne has been identified, the Laramie County Coroner's Office said Thursday. "Out of respect for the family and their wishes, the decedent's name will not be released at this time," said Coroner Rebecca Reid. According to a preliminary report from...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Officers were dispatched to Bearcat Stadium in response to a complaint that a man was walking away from the area claiming he had a gun and a hatchet. The time of the call was at 7:30am. This man was identified as 55-year-old Donovan Delgado. Officers located...
CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning.
(credit: CDOT)
According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022
I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
SIDNEY - One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident north of Sidney at 8 p.m. on June 1. James Ward, of Kimball, was driving a 2004 gold Chevrolet Impala westbound on County Road 32 when he struck the left duel tire area on a 2005 Ford F350 owned by Vitalix Trucking, LLC. Dennis Latka, of Sidney, was driving the pickup in the eastbound lane when the accident occurred.
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, May 28 while the driver was attempting to elude law enforcement, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The two individuals who died in the crash have been identified by the WHP as Colorado...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pilot of a small, Texas-bound plane reported engine failure soon after takeoff from the Cheyenne Regional Airport, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. The pilot was the only person killed in the crash on...
Comments / 0