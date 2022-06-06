ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Big Question He Has for President Joe Biden

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDhHi_0g2QDqe700

President Joe Biden will make his first appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in studio this week.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kimmel, who dished, “There are a lot of terrible things going on… It will be more serious than it typically would be.”

He emphasized, “Everything a president does is interesting in some way… Kind of have to whittle it down. I am going to have to think about it.”

While Kimmel has a lot of questions, “The biggest question would be: Should we move? If he says, ‘Move,’ sorry, Canada.”

Kimmel moderated the FYC panel for “Ozark,” revealing what he thought of the ending. He said, “I thought it was great… Think it was pretty final. I love the show. I am sorry that it is over.”

What does he think happened to the Byrde family? He answered, “To me, I think there is a tiny percentage… the door is slightly open.”

Spoiler alert, but Jimmy said, “The kid shot the cop.”

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fyc
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

The Way Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Learned About Affair With Sister-in-Law Is Crushing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As Hunter Biden’s wife, life sounded hard for Kathleen Buhle, who dealt with financial troubles and ongoing infidelity during their marriage. She’s now chronicling their time together in an upcoming memoir, If We Break, about the final heartbreak he caused that opened her eyes to how she and their daughters, Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 21, need to live their lives moving forward. After the death of Beau Biden in May 2015 from...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

First Lady Jill Biden Is Facing Some Heated Backlash For Honoring Nancy Reagan During Pride Month

When LGBTQ+ Americans think about Pride Month, the Ronald Reagan administration is not the first thing that comes to mind. During his years in office, the former president spent years denying funds and research to gay men affected by the AIDS crisis. So, it’s curious that the Biden administration thought June was a swell month to honor former First Lady Nancy Reagan on a postage stamp.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Karine's car crash briefing: Jean-Pierre says she has no idea why Biden didn't know about formula crisis for two months, admits she 'didn't listen' to what he told reporters and then dodges multiple questions

President Joe Biden's new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled through a one hour and four minute briefing Wednesday, admitting she hadn't listened to a question-and-answer session Biden had with reporters just minutes before. 'I was in my office. I did not actually hear what the president said. I do not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
extratv

extratv

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy