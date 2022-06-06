ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Bellevue mayor seeks to fill vacant seat on city council

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ldeml_0g2QDdPu00

On Monday morning The City of Bellevue announced in a press release that Mayor Rusty Hike is searching for an appointee to fill the city council vacancy in Ward 2. The seat was left open following the death of Councilman Bob Stinson on May 26.

City of Bellevue
Bellevue City Councilmember Bob Stinson

Read the full press release below:

"The City of Bellevue announces with great sadness that Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson passed away May 26, 2022. Bob was first elected to the Bellevue City Council in November 2018 to Ward 2 and was running unopposed for re-election in the upcoming November General Election. Bob was a true public servant and dedicated his life to public safety, his family, and the Bellevue Community.

With the passing of Councilman Stinson, it has created 1) a vacancy in his office and 2) a vacancy on the ballot. The vacancy in office will be filled by Mayor Rusty Hike, with the consent of the majority of the remaining City Council members. This appointment will continue until a successor is elected and qualified. This vacancy, pursuant to statute, must be filled within 45 days and Mayor Hike is diligently working on this process. If anyone is interested in being considered for this vacancy, please submit your resume and any other information you would like to be considered to Mayor Hike at 1500 Wall Street in Bellevue, Nebraska no later than June 14, 2022.

The Sarpy County Election Commissioner has been notified of Councilman Stinson’s passing and as such, pursuant to statute, his name will be removed from the ballot for the upcoming General Election. Candidates wishing to run for Ward 2 can either do so by write-in affidavit or by petition.

Write-in voting information may be found generally at Nebraska Revised Statute 32-615. Petition information may be found generally at Nebraska Revised Statute 32-617. The City would encourage any person interested in either option to contact the Sarpy County Election Commissioner for further information and seek independent advise on the process."

Ward 2 represents the following areas (in yellow) in Bellevue:

City of Bellevue
Ward 2 map

For a complete map of the Wards and their boundaries, please visit www.bellevue.net under

“City Council” and “View Ward Map.”

