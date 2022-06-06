ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 215 PM EDT At 136 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Leisure City, or over Homestead, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Coral Gables, South Miami, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Turkey Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, West Miami, Westchester, Naranja, Glenvar Heights, Palmetto Bay, University Of Miami, Zoo Miami, Goulds and Coral Terrace. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

