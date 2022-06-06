ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Marshall, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for east central Ohio...and northern West Virginia. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Northern Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Grove, or near New Martinsville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Martinsville, Pine Grove, Lynn Camp, Porters Falls, Wileyville, Big Run, Reader, Earnshaw, Knob Fork, and Littleton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otero County through 1000 PM MDT At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alamogordo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon and Oliver Lee State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 209 and 212. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 57 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baltimore, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baltimore; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Howard County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 839 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Columbia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Historic Ellicott City and Ellicott City around 855 PM EDT. Catonsville around 900 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oella, Ilchester, Savage, Jessup and Scaggsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado East central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arlington, or 24 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone RAPIDLY DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, SOUTHERN DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 200 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, rapidly developing thunderstorms were located along a line extending from southeast of Vernon to northwest of Vevay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, French, Hartford, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Center Square, Aberdeen, Rexville and Cold Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 05:38:00 Expires: 2022-06-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Hall; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 720 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Buffalo Lake to 8 miles east of Memphis, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, Claytonville, Mackenzie Reservoir, Brice, Valley Schools, Nazareth, Lakeview and Plaska Community. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson to near South Webster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Rutland, New Haven, Mason, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Middleport, Hamden, Syracuse, Hartford City, Coalton, Henderson and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1017 AM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Howard; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or near Beltsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Odenton, Laurel, Pasadena, Ferndale, Brooklyn Park, Fort Meade, Savage-guilford, South Gate, Pumphrey, Scaggsville, Ilchester, Linthicum and Lansdowne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Manassas, Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Manassas; Fairfax; Fauquier; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southern Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Bealeton, or 13 miles northwest of Stafford, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Dale City, Quantico, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, Montclair, Bull Run, Triangle, Dumfries, Manassas, Sudley, Cherry Hill, Independent Hill, Nokesville, Catlett, Calverton, Roseville, Garrisonville, Ramoth, Heflin and Morrisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Orange; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamance County in central North Carolina Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Randleman, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, Gibsonville, Liberty, Haw River, Swepsonville, Alamance and Staley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Washita FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Hinds, Itawamba, Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Chickasaw; Choctaw; Clay; Hinds; Itawamba; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Lee; Lowndes; Madison; Monroe; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Pontotoc; Rankin; Scott; Warren; Webster; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 334 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY HINDS ITAWAMBA KEMPER LAUDERDALE LEAKE LEE LOWNDES MADISON MONROE NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PONTOTOC RANKIN SCOTT WARREN WEBSTER WINSTON
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callahan, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Callahan; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haskell County in west central Texas Callahan County in west central Texas Jones County in west central Texas Shackelford County in west central Texas Northeastern Fisher County in west central Texas Taylor County in west central Texas Throckmorton County in west central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1034 AM CDT, strong thunderstorm outflow winds were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Graham to near Fort Griffin to near Trent, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Merkel around 1045 AM CDT. Ibex around 1050 AM CDT. Coronados Camp around 1100 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Funston, Admiral, Jud, Big Country Baptist Assembly, Impact, Lake Abilene, Mccarty Lake, Camp Tonkawa, Hitson and Lusk. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 264 and 323. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

