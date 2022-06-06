ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden helps unveil postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has helped unveil of a new U.S. postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan, a predecessor as...

drgnews.com

When LGBTQ+ Americans think about Pride Month, the Ronald Reagan administration is not the first thing that comes to mind. During his years in office, the former president spent years denying funds and research to gay men affected by the AIDS crisis. So, it’s curious that the Biden administration thought June was a swell month to honor former First Lady Nancy Reagan on a postage stamp.
