Denver, CO

Volunteers offer trash and water services for unhoused people in Denver

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone needs trash service, but people living...

www.9news.com

Related
CBS Denver

Some Fireworks Displays Canceled Across Denver Metro Area

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of fire forced the city of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show. City officials say the Big Boom Bash originally scheduled for July 2 will not go on. “The city is exploring other options to celebrate our nation’s independence and bring the community together in 2023,” officials stated in a news release. The city reminds residents all fireworks are illegal in the city including sparklers and smoke bombs. Violators could be fined up to $2,650. Lakewood joins a growing list of entities in the decision to cancel fireworks displays. Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

4/20 Festival Incident Has Keef Brands Facing Trouble in Denver

Keef Brands could face licensing discipline in Denver after THC-infused beverages were nearly served at this year's Mile High 420 Festival, according to city documents. The festival, which took place at Civic Center Park, celebrated America's unofficial marijuana holiday with a concert and lots of unsanctioned pot smoking on April 20. An annual tradition that began as a rally in defiance of marijuana prohibition decades ago, the 4/20 event at Civic Center has since turned into a permitted event with live music, food, beer gardens and vendors.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver postpones vote on contract to house homeless in hotel

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council postponed for a week Monday a controversial vote on whether to extend a contract to house people experiencing homelessness at Aloft hotel. The council did not vote on the postponement. Councilmember Debbie Ortega invoked a rule allowing the postponement known as 3.7. Ortega said she could not attend the committee meeting where the contract originally was discussed.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's plan to make you pay for trash pickup advances

People may soon start paying for trash pickup in exchange for free recycling and composting services. Why it matters: Denver residents currently don't pay for trash pickup. Details: The rates proposed by the city would give people three options, ranging from $9 a month for a 35-gallon bin to $21 a month for a 95-gallon bin.Right now, recycling is free and picked up every two weeks. Composting costs $9.75 a month and is collected weekly. Driving the news: A proposal for the new fee system was approved by a Denver City Council committee Tuesday. The new fees aim to improve...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County DMV In Aurora Closed Due To Sewage Backup

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people with appointments at a DMV location in Aurora will need to reschedule them. Arapahoe County’s DMV facility located at City Center Market, 490 S. Chambers Road in Aurora was closed Thursday. (credit: Arapahoe County) The DMV was closed due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility. The DMV did not have a timetable for reopening. (credit: Arapahoe County) Customers are urged to visit the Arapahoe County website for more information or to reschedule any appointments.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Aurora committee gives pigs cool reception

(Aurora, Colo.) Ducks, maybe. Pigs, no. An Aurora City Council committee offered that directive last week for keeping livestock as pets in residential neighborhoods. Some residents in recent months have asked council members whether it's permissible to keep ducks or small pigs in town.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
9NEWS

'Tube to Work Day' returns to Boulder this summer

BOULDER, Colo. — Long overdue after a break due to the pandemic, Boulder's Tube to Work Day (TTWD) makes a comeback this summer. The event is tentatively set for July 15, with a backup date of July 29 in case of high water conditions. Every year, hundreds of people...
BOULDER, CO
New Country 99.1

WATCH: 700-Pound Yearling Cow Moose Caught, Relocated Out Of Thornton

A 700-pound yearling cow moose was caught and relocated out of Thornton, CO earlier this week following a days-long wandering trip down the Front Range. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and CPW spokesman, Jason Clay, Wildlife officials tranquilized the 2-year-old cow moose at about 8 a.m. near Todd Creek Golf Course in Thornton on Wednesday (June 8) and loaded it into a trailer for relocation to the Pike National Forest.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Longmont Firearm Shops Expecting To Feel Ripple Effect From New Gun Control Laws In Nearby Cities

(CBS4) – After council members passed several coordinated gun control measures in some Boulder County cities, gun shops in neighboring areas like Longmont are bracing for a ripple effect. For six years Marine veteran Mike Morris has been growing his business — Warriors Revolution Tactical. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of years put into this,” he said. He has seen a lot during that time, adapting as laws change. But new ordinances in neighboring cities including a ban on assault weapons. “The majority of what we sell probably falls under their definition of what an assault weapon is,” he said. He...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

No Drought! Recent Rain Was Enough To Wipe Out Drought In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It was confirmed Thursday morning the widespread heavy rain that fell just after Memorial Day was enough to officially eliminate drought in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The data used to compute the weekly drought monitor is collected each Tuesday. So the collection period had just ended when the rain started to fall on May 31 and that is why it’s taken until this week for significant improvement to show up on the drought map. A week ago the entire Denver metro area had moderate drought and there had been some stage of drought since April. (source:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Issues Temporary Waiver For Restaurants To Serve Alcohol During Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is helping out businesses that are still struggling through the pandemic. The city is also getting into the Colorado Avalanche spirit as the team advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. (HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images) Denver is allowing a temporary waiver for its 30-day rule for “Temporary Modification of the Premises” application. That means the city will allow bars and restaurants to expand where they can legally serve alcohol and drinks. That’s just in time for Colorado Avalanche watch parties as they head to the Stanley Cup Final.
DENVER, CO

