Body Miss Huckleberry Outstanding Teen, Kristen Buck is competing for Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen June 8-11th at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa OK. Kristen is a 17 year old Senior at Crescent High School. Kristen’s talent is Baton Twirling and her social impact is Kids are Heroes too. Her Grandparents are Larry & Susan Buck of Ponca City, her Great Grandparents, now deceased were Henry Buck, Evelyn Casto and Melvin and Betty Endicott, all from Ponca City.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO