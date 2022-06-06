Spring-Ford School District seeks input about communications on survey

EAST GOSHEN — After an extensive investigation, a Philadelphia man was charged with burglary after police said he forcibly entered a bicycle shop in East Goshen last year. Justin Wilkin, 35, from Philadelphia was charged with burglary and other related offenses following an investigation into an overnight forced entry burglary at the West Chester Bicycle Center, in East Goshen Township, on Aug. 20, 2021. An investigation conducted by the Westtown-East Goshen Detectives, as well as other law enforcement agencies throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, lead to the arrest 10 months after the crime occurred. Wilkin remains in custody at the Cumberland County Prison for an unrelated case and will be extradited to Chester County at the conclusion of his incarceration in Cumberland County.

