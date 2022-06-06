ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Spring-Ford School District seeks input about communications on survey

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 4 days ago

Spring-Ford School District officials want to know more about how well they are reaching taxpayers, parents, students and other stakeholders. And they need your help to do it. Over the last several weeks, the Chester County Intermediate Unit has hosted focus...

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Local News

CCIU official earns Distinguished Service Award

DOWNINGTOWN — It’s been two years since the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units (PAIU) last held its annual conference, which hosts over 300 well-respected intermediate unit professionals for a three-day event consisting of keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Each year during the conference, PAIU awards the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

United Way of Southern Chester County starts search for new CEO

KENNETT SQUARE — “You get out what you put in” is a common adage, but it’s rarely applied to the hiring process. If the United Way of Southern Chester County (UWSCC) gets out what it’s put into finding a skilled and compassionate successor to its longtime CEO Carrie Freeman — and there is every indication that it will — the entire community will benefit for years to come.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County commits to increasing affordable housing supply

WEST CHESTER — With 350 homes affordable for low- to moderate-income families planned or recently completed, Chester County has joined a growing number of cities and counties nationwide to sign onto the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s House America program, an all-hands-on-deck effort to address the nation’s homelessness crisis.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Malvern Prep receives $20 million gift, largest in school’s history

MALVERN — Malvern Prep is grateful and excited to announce that it has received the largest gift in school history from The Howley Foundation. The $20 million gift will provide for a variety of needs at Malvern Prep. Most especially, this generous gift will support 40 students with annual scholarships who would otherwise not be able to achieve a Malvern Prep education.
MALVERN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Chester County, PA
Chester County, PA
Education
Daily Local News

Houlahan to host telephone Town Hall on gun violence

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan will host a Gun Violence Prevention telephone Town Hall on Thursday, June 16 in the wake of the number of mass shootings that have taken place recently. So far this year in the U.S., there have been 246 mass shootings in which four or more people have been shot, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Among developed economies, no others have nearly as many violent firearm deaths as the U.S.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester Juneteenth Festival set June 18 at Melton Center

WEST CHESTER — The Second Annual West Chester Juneteenth Festival will take place Saturday, June 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Charles A. Melton Arts and Education Center. The event is a celebration of culture and community. Local Black small business owners will be offering delicious food, handmade artisan goods and other products for all to enjoy. The entire West Chester community and surrounding areas are invited to attend this free event.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comm
Daily Local News

Chester County officials team up with senior centers to warn seniors about fraud

WEST CHESTER — Wednesday, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day — a time to focus on protecting seniors from abuse, fraud, violence, negligence and other harm that is far too common. To help prevent senior fraud, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Senior Law Center of Chester County and local senior centers to present workshops entitled “Senior Fraud: Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Mast Roofing is giving away a roof to a deserving family

OLEY — The name may have changed, but the mission remains the same — to relieve a local family of the stress of worrying about the condition of their roof. Mast Roofing & Construction Inc. is currently accepting nominations for its tenth annual roof give-away program — Project Peace of Mind. It is a new name for a program Mast Roofing has implemented since 2013, previously known as No Roof Left Behind.
OLEY, PA
Daily Local News

Discovery Federal Credit Union president/CEO announces retirement

A change is coming to the leadership of Berks County-based Discovery Federal Credit Union. Edwin L. Williams on Friday announced plans to retire from his position as president and CEO of the credit union at the end of the year, after 26 years of service. Williams is the second CEO...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Hennessey bill would send unsafe drivers to school

On Tuesday, the state House of Representatives advanced legislation to help prevent dangerous driving and improve highway safety in Pennsylvania. The will was sponsored by state Rep. Tim Hennessey, R-26th District, chairman of the House Transportation Committee. House Bill 1958 would require PennDOT to create a mandatory driver improvement program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Laptops
Daily Local News

After second threat, police beef up security at Stetson Middle School

WESTTOWN — For the second time in a week, a potential threat to Stetson Middle School was made. Police determined that both threats were not credible. The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department immediately investigated the Monday June 6 incident collaboratively with the West Chester Area School District to identify the source of the threat. Detectives interviewed the students involved as part of their investigation.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Loyal patrons, keen vision keep the future bright for Hank’s Place

CHADDS FORD — During the last three years, small businesses struggled to survive and thrive in America. For Hank’s Place in Delaware County, and less than a mile from Chester County, that struggle became beyond compounded when Ida brought devastating floodwaters from the Brandywine Creek to the historic landmark at 1625 Creek Road on September 1, 2021.
CHADDS FORD, PA
Daily Local News

SMALL TALK: There’s nothing quite like an adventure to Alaska

The first thing you notice after stepping off the plane in Anchorage late at night is all that light. You are fully alert as the pilot skirts those mountains that ring the city when the plane takes a steep bank and seemingly almost dips a wing into the water. It’s that glorious light that captivates in the land of the Midnight Sun.
Daily Local News

Man, 35, arrested for burglary of East Goshen bicycle shop

EAST GOSHEN — After an extensive investigation, a Philadelphia man was charged with burglary after police said he forcibly entered a bicycle shop in East Goshen last year. Justin Wilkin, 35, from Philadelphia was charged with burglary and other related offenses following an investigation into an overnight forced entry burglary at the West Chester Bicycle Center, in East Goshen Township, on Aug. 20, 2021. An investigation conducted by the Westtown-East Goshen Detectives, as well as other law enforcement agencies throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, lead to the arrest 10 months after the crime occurred. Wilkin remains in custody at the Cumberland County Prison for an unrelated case and will be extradited to Chester County at the conclusion of his incarceration in Cumberland County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Top-ranked N. Greenville Eliminates West Chester in NCAA Semifinals

CARY, NC >> West Chester saw its story-book season come to a close Thursday night against No. 1 North Greenville with a 8-5 defeat at the hands of the Crusaders in a semifinal contest at the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championships at Coleman Field at the USA Baseball National Training Center.
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy