BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Avenue J. The event happened on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Birmingham Police received a Shot Spotter report of 26 rounds fired just before 6:00 p.m. According to Birmingham Police, they found a car stopped in the road with multiple gunshots to the vehicle. They say they then found a man in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

