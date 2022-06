June 9 (UPI) -- One of three inmates who escaped Missouri jail last week was captured in Wyoming but two others remained at large. Christopher Allen Blevins was captured Wednesday near Casper, Wyo., after being found at a truck stop. Police chased him in a vehicle for about 2 minutes before he was pulled over and arrested. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen and a woman found with him has yet to be charged.

