ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How to save money on your energy bill

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — You know what’s coming: super-hot weather and your biggest power bills of the year. The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP has some tips to keep utility bills down and you don’t have to be 50+ to benefit. Here are some low-cost...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Texas Trucking Association: We will see more empty store shelves

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Trucking Association said with all the challenges they're facing right now, we will see more empty store shelves. "It adds to the challenge for anyone to be successful in this industry," President of Texas Trucking Association, John Esparza said. There is concern as diesel prices continue to go up. Esparza said it's putting a lot of pressure on truck drivers and trucking companies. "These days, fuel and tires is getting up there, if not getting more expensive for trucking companies," Esparza said. "If you're an independent operator imagine, you know, having your greatest expenses aren't yourself in terms of...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Bois d'Arc Lake watershed plan approved

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Bois d'Arc Lake's watershed protection plan has been accepted by the Environmental Protection Agency, another big step toward completion of the 16,000-acre reservoir. It will be a water source and recreational lake for North Texas. Stakeholders and representatives from both state and federal agencies...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Houston, TX
City
Energy, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Child Care Crisis Worsens Amid Inflation, Rising Costs

With the school year coming to a close across North Texas, families are having to find child care options for the summer. But it couldn't come at a worse time as inflation, staff shortages at day cares and rising costs cut deeper into household budgets. "In a time where Texas...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Conservation#Air Conditioning#New Energy#Caulk#Replace
LoneStar 92

The Texas Town With The Highest Gas Prices Might Surprise You

The entire nation is feeling the squeeze on our wallets-from the grocery store where the prices of eggs and milk have tripled, to retail where the costs have risen due to the trucking industry strikes, all the way to the gas pumps where just 23 months ago when I moved here to Midland gas was $1.83 a gallon (for regular unleaded-not mid-grade or premium and not diesel). Fast forward and here we are with similar gas prices to what we all dealt with 9 years ago back in 2013. Right now pretty much state-wide here in Texas, diesel is hovering around $5.29 a gallon-but that varies slightly across Texas. For a gallon of regular unleaded, here are the latest prices by city as of 6/9/22, according to AAA. The place with the highest price per gallon will surprise you-keep scrolling to see!
MIDLAND, TX
KHOU

Fighting Texas Hunger

HOUSTON — To make a direct donation to the Houston Food Bank just scan the QR code below:. Or find the Fighting Texas Hunger displays at area grocery stores. TODAY ONLY (June 9th), MRS Baird's is pledging to donate a loaf of fresh bread to the food bank for every loaf they sell. So if bread is on you shopping list stop by any area grocery store and buy a loaf of MRS Baird's. You'll know your purchase will also provide a loaf of fresh bread to those in need in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
AARP
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

A Different Texas Vacation Experience 5 Hours From Midland Odessa

Doesn't matter who you talk to in the State of Texas-a 5 hour drive is seen as a short distance to travel. Whether it's to a concert, a sports event, or just to see a part of the state you haven't been to yet or you love to go to. The standard destination road trip here is 5 hours regardless of the reason. Here we are about to embark on summer vacation season for 2022 with freedoms we haven't seen in at least a year and a half with no restrictions on anything anymore pandemic-related.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Sadly These Are The Top 5 Most Miserable Cities In Texas

Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy