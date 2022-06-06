How to save money on your energy bill

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Trucking Association said with all the challenges they're facing right now, we will see more empty store shelves. "It adds to the challenge for anyone to be successful in this industry," President of Texas Trucking Association, John Esparza said. There is concern as diesel prices continue to go up. Esparza said it's putting a lot of pressure on truck drivers and trucking companies. "These days, fuel and tires is getting up there, if not getting more expensive for trucking companies," Esparza said. "If you're an independent operator imagine, you know, having your greatest expenses aren't yourself in terms of...
Comments / 0