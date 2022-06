It’s weird sometimes what bubbles up in the wake of tragedy. The “Beach Cove” fire, as awful as it was, caused me to recall my times at “The Lakeview Motel” where I spent a couple years, off and on, as a handy person who would do, or try, almost anything. I mowed, I raked, I washed, I carpentered, painted, washed dishes, tended bar and unloaded luggage from early tour busloads of folks from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. My time at the motel would have been late ’70s, early ’80s.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO