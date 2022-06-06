On Air Today: Dale Edwards of The News of Orange County

Water falls from the sky to water our lawns and gardens, but it’s also put to use on purpose through irrigation. This month on “Wonderful Water,” join 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell for a conversation with Mary Tiger, OWASA’s strategic initiatives manager, and Chris Liloia, curator of the Habitat Gardens at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, about community-wide efforts to be more water-conscious in terms of not just usage, but application of one of our most precious resources.
