On Air Today: Dale Edwards of The News of Orange County

Click below to listen to the conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Delores Bailey — executive director of EmPOWERment. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond — all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Delores Bailey, executive director of EmPOWERment with two decades of expertise of speaking to and assisting underserved communities in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO