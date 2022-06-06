ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

On Air Today: Dale Edwards of The News of Orange County

By Andrew Stuckey
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Edwards from newsoforange.com visited with 97.9 The Hill’s...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Posada Sworn Into Carrboro Town Council; New Comprehensive Plan Approved

The Carrboro Town Council meeting this week featured several highlights out of the ordinary from most: the addition of a new council member, the passage of a new comprehensive plan and an unexpected recess. Eliazar Posada took his oath of office on Tuesday night, becoming the latest member of the...
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Master Gardeners Receive Grant for Community Seed Library

The Inspire Connect Empower Grant, according to its website, has provided $10,000 in funding to 22 Master Gardener programs across North Carolina. One of the recipients of this year’s grant is the Community Seed Library of the Orange County Master Gardeners!. The Community Seed Library provides no-cost seeds to...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Government
chapelboro.com

‘I’ve Had to Learn a Lot’: New State Representative Allen Buansi, One Week In

Last week, Chapel Hill and Carrboro got a new State House representative, as Allen Buansi was sworn in to take over for the retiring Verla Insko. Insko retired on May 31 after a 25-year career in the State House; Buansi was sworn in as her replacement on June 1. The Orange County Democratic Party chose to appoint Buansi by virtue of his victory in the State House primary race on May 17; he’ll serve out the rest of Insko’s term before his own term begins next year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Karen Howard, Chair of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard joined 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, June 7 for the latest Chatham County Roundup. This time, Howard discussed managing growth in the community, the academic year finishing up and previewing a key meeting with Pittsboro leaders. Below is a transcript of the conversation edited for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation here.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The News Of Orange County#Hill
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, June 8th. He discussed his decision to retire from the police force, the legacy he’s leaving behind, and what comes next for him and the department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Embrace The Space: Delores Bailey

Click below to listen to the conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Delores Bailey — executive director of EmPOWERment. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond — all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Delores Bailey, executive director of EmPOWERment with two decades of expertise of speaking to and assisting underserved communities in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Wonderful Water – Conservation & Irrigation

Mary Tiger from OWASA and Chris Liloia from the North Carolina Botanical Garden spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, June 7th. They discussed water conservation and irrigation systems. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill High’s Kimberly Jones Wins District Teacher of the Year

Thursday is the final day of classes in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district for the academic year, but many educators received honors and awards on Monday night during the Annual Recognition Reception. Among those celebrated was Kimberly Jones, an English teacher for Chapel Hill High School, who took home...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Gun Violence as a Public Health Issue

Aaron chats with UNC’s Shabbar Ranapurwala and Beth Moracco about gun violence and what prevention measures are most effective. Ranapurwala and Moracco both work in UNC’s Injury Prevention Research Center: Moracco is the associate director; Ranapurwala is the assistant director for research methods. Podcast: Play in new window...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Carolina Blood Drive Returns to Full Operations for 34th Year

Typically, the floor of the Dean Smith Center is being used for basketball action. But as visitors walked into the arena Tuesday, the floor was filled with donation beds, chairs and snack stations for the 34th annual Carolina Blood Drive. Jen DeNeal spoke with people waiting to be double-red donors,...
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Pine Knolls Neighborhood

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning in the 100 block of Creel Street. A release from the town said the police department responded to a call from a victim with a gun shot wound at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr., age 50, was found deceased in his home. Police said they believe there is no active threat to the community.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Teenager Now Located

UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police said Wednesday afternoon Colby Williams had “returned home.”. The Chapel Hill Police Department is looking for a missing teenager and asking the public for assistance. Police shared a release Tuesday evening saying 15-year-old Colby Lewis Williams was last seen on Wednesday, June 1 at approximately...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around the Hill: June 10-12

Friday, June 10 5:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. Looking for date night, but in need of a babysitter? Drop the kids off at Kidzu Children’s Museum on Friday, June 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The kids will have a fun night of exploration and activities with dinner from Alfredo’s Pizza Villa. Registration is required in advance and it’s $25 per child. For more information, click here.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Wonderful Water: Conservation and Management

Water falls from the sky to water our lawns and gardens, but it’s also put to use on purpose through irrigation. This month on “Wonderful Water,” join 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell for a conversation with Mary Tiger, OWASA’s strategic initiatives manager, and Chris Liloia, curator of the Habitat Gardens at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, about community-wide efforts to be more water-conscious in terms of not just usage, but application of one of our most precious resources.
ENVIRONMENT
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Hubert Davis!

Aaron chats with UNC head basketball coach Hubert Davis about his eventful first season and how things are going in the offseason.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy