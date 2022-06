NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a 17-year-old got hold of a handgun and used it Sunday night in Hamilton Heights.Surveillance video shows the moment the shooter opened fire on busy Amsterdam Avenue and sent people running.An ad at the bus shelter is in Spanish and warns about hurricane season. The bullet holes piercing the ad speak of an even more pressing concern for New Yorkers, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported. "It's definitely getting concerning. Being a little more cautious, looking around me all the time," said Daryl Biteranta. Surveillance video shows how gunfire shattered the Sunday night routine. Two figures, including one...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO