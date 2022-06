Police in Orange County arrested three people who had been burglarizing pharmacies, stealing expensive liquor off the shelves, and authorities believe they could be linked to dozens of other crimes. From top shelf tequila to cognac and scotch whiskey, Orange County Sheriff's deputies said the bandits loaded hundreds of high-end liquor bottles into tall trash cans inside of a San Clemente Rite Aid store. Security video from the Monday break in at the showed how fast and organized the trio worked after smashing a front window with a crowbar. "So, it's obviously a well-orchestrated group. They are making entry. They are only in...

