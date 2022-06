Rose Cobo has not given up on her desperate search for her missing daughter Chelsea, who went missing in Brooklyn six years ago. Chelsea Cobo was last seen on May 7, 2016 after getting into a taxi in Sunset Park near 68th Street and Bay Parkway. At the time that she went missing, her mother says she called to say she was going out for dinner but never returned.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO