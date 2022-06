Unity CEO John Riccitiello thinks the metaverse is the future of the internet. He just doesn’t believe it will look like Fortnite or Meta’s Horizon Worlds. Riccitiello called the latter “trapped in a weird view of avatars” in a conversation with Protocol this week, in which he also expressed skepticism about the idea of universal avatars that can be brought from one metaverse experience to another. Riccitiello instead argued that we don’t need avatars at all in many contexts, and that the metaverse’s killer app will look a lot more like TikTok than Fortnite.

