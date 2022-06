A Gig Harbor man is one of three who were charged Tuesday in Kitsap Superior Court in connection with the 2017 killing of four members of a Kitsap County family. Robert J. Watson III, 50, was charged with 16 crimes, including aggravated first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Also charged with the same crimes were Danie J. Kelly Jr., 43, and Johnny J. Watson, 49, both of Bremerton. They were arrested Monday morning and were booked into Kitsap County Jail with bail set at $20 million.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO