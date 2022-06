The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced that levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are the highest they have been in 4 million years. Just to give you some sense of what that means: Back then, the ocean was 50 feet higher than it is today. So we have a pretty good idea where we are heading if we don’t take action to address the climate crisis.

