Albany, NY

Man Shot To Death In Albany

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
Central Avenue in Albany. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in the Capital District over the weekend.

Patrol officers with the Albany Police Department heard several gunshots ring out at around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, near Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, police said.

Shortly after, they found a 33-year-old man in a nearby parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

Medics treated him at the scene and took him to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far police have not identified the victim or named a suspect.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Shooting Incident Under Investigation In Somers

Police are investigating a shooting incident in broad daylight in Northern Westchester. It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Pepsi Way in the town of Somers. Several gunshots were heard in the area and an employee working in the facility was subsequently struck by a bullet projectile in the parking lot, New York State Police from the Somers Barracks said.
SOMERS, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek witnesses to midday grocery store assault

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a midday assault at a grocery store that sent a victim to the hospital on Tuesday. City 911 received a report of a person bleeding after an assault at the Market Fresh grocery store at 654 Main Street in Poughkeepsie around 1:20 p.m. on June 7.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
