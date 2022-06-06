Man Shot To Death In Albany

Central Avenue in Albany. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in the Capital District over the weekend.

Patrol officers with the Albany Police Department heard several gunshots ring out at around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, near Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, police said.

Shortly after, they found a 33-year-old man in a nearby parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

Medics treated him at the scene and took him to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far police have not identified the victim or named a suspect.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.