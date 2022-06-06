ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Two dead, one injured in plane crash near Panama City Beach

By Jenna Maddox
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRnQJ_0g2Q7vfB00

Update 6:45 PM: Two are dead and one person is seriously injured after a single-engine plane crashed south of Highway 388.

Airport officials confirmed the plane’s departure was around 4 p.m. from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

They said they declared an emergency right after take-off.

Shortly after, the plane reportedly crashed in the woods.

Authorities used a helicopter to find the plane. The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Florida Aviation Administration took over this investigation.

Original Story:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Officials with the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport confirmed that a plane has gone down Monday afternoon.

They said a single passenger plane crashed just south of Highway 388. First responders are headed to the scene. More details about the crash are not yet available.

We will have more on this breaking story as information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Pedestrian hit by car in Panama City Beach Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kentucky man is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a sedan early Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old man from Sturgis, Ky. was walking across Thomas Drive near Chickasaw Street when a car was approaching. Reports said the man did not see the car. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman’s body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department officials confirmed a woman’s body was found near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park. Officers said she was found by a city worker who was cutting the grass. The death of the woman is currently being classified as suspicious. The park is located near Alcaniz Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. school bus rear-ends truck

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officials said a school bus in the Santa Rosa County School District crashed into a pickup truck and trailer Thursday, June 9. The school bus and truck were traveling along Soundside Drive towards Pensacola when the truck slowed down to turn onto Sabal Palm Drive, according […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva Co. house fire was set intentionally, authorities say

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has a follow-up to a story first had on June 3rd. A fatal blaze in Geneva County does not appear to have been accidental. WDHN has learned through those close to the investigation that it’s believed, that William Halstead intentionally set himself ablaze, and it led to the structure catching fire.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Beaches#Traffic Accident#The Northwest#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. building fire caused by equipment failure

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Escambia County Fire-Rescue Department responded to a commercial building fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was at a two-story building at the 5400 block of North W Street. When firefighters arrived, they witnessed black smoke coming from inside the building. Once inside, firefighters found a large piece […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEAR

Family identifies Pensacola business owner shot and killed

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family identifies the Pensacola business owner shot and killed last Thursday as 63-year-old Michael Evers. Evers' family confirmed his identity with Channel 3 Monday afternoon. Evers' body was found Sunday inside his custom auto shop on Creighton Rd. as police were conducting a welfare check. Baker Fire...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested on possession of explosives charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after deputies searched his backpack and found items resulting in possession of explosives charges. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were patrolling the Greenhead area Wednesday morning when they noticed a suspicious man in a construction work zone. They...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Car crash in Holmes County leaves one dead

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash on Interstate 10 in Holmes County left one person dead, according to troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 8:00 p.m Friday, a roadside service truck was assisting a vehicle in the emergency lane of I-10 near mile marker 110. They said the roadside service employee was changing flat tires on the vehicle.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy