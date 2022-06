Former Staunton City Council member Erik Curren confirmed today in a Facebook post that he will be running for one of the open seats on the City Council in November. “It’s official. I submitted my paperwork yesterday to run for Staunton City Council. This morning, the Registrar of Voters confirmed that my name will be on the ballot in the election this coming November,” Curren posted on the social media site.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO