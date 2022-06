ARIZONA, USA — Summer of a Million Meals provides meals to struggling families during the summer months. With the rise in inflation and the price at the pump, more and more families across Arizona are turning to food banks to help make ends meet. With children off for the summer, those families no longer have access to the breakfast and lunch programs that are offered during the school year, putting even more strain on parents to keep food on the table.

