Hyundai seems to have its hands very full at the moment. For a start, it is expanding into the metaverse. The Korean automaker is also investing a fortune in its bid to dominate the global EV landscape. At the same time, it is sending hydrogen-powered trucks to our shores. Clearly, a lot is going on, but none of this has distracted the automaker from its chief objective: selling new cars. One of the cars it offers in need of an update is the Hyundai Venue, and if the reveal of the Indian-market model is anything to go by, the 2023 variant will be brilliant. Before we get too excited, it's worth remembering that we may not get the same features with our Venue.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO