Space station will be visible for 4 minutes Monday night from San Diego County

The International Space Station will be visible for four minutes on Monday evening, starting at 8:35 p.m. Look for the orbiting outpost just above the western horizon. The station will resemble a shiny ball bearing, and will appear to be moving slowly. But it orbits Earth about once every 90 minutes.

The National Weather Service says the marine layer could obscure the view west of Interstate 5.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .