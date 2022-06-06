ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space station will be visible for 4 minutes Monday night from San Diego County

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The International Space Station will be visible for four minutes on Monday evening, starting at 8:35 p.m. Look for the orbiting outpost just above the western horizon. The station will resemble a shiny ball bearing, and will appear to be moving slowly. But it orbits Earth about once every 90 minutes.

The National Weather Service says the marine layer could obscure the view west of Interstate 5.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Times of San Diego

Heat Wave to Bring Extreme Swelter to San Diego-Area Deserts

A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised Tuesday. From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county's arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC San Diego

Late-Spring Heat Wave Bringing Summer-Like Weather to San Diego County

A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised Tuesday. From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county's arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC San Diego

Heat Wave Likely to Spike Temps to Record Highs for San Diego County

Don't let the early marine layer fool you. Temperatures will start to increase Thursday before really ramping up over the weekend as a heat wave overtakes San Diego County. An excessive heat warning goes into effect for the deserts at 10 a.m. Thursday and expires at 8 p.m. Sunday with temperatures expected to be around 115 degrees.
Eater

San Diego's Favorite Fishmonger Launches Waterfront Seafood Market in Point Loma

San Diego native and fourth generation commercial fisherman Tommy Gomes is, without a doubt, the most famous of all local fishmongers. A passionate advocate of sustainable seafood, Gomes developed a large following of chefs and community members during the 17 years he spent working for seafood wholesaler Catalina Offshore Products and parlayed his expertise into his own television show, The Fishmonger, on the Outdoor Channel, which is currently gearing up to film its third season.
wdcnews6.com

8 Most Affordable San Diego Suburbs

San Diego, California, a beachside haven, is among the prime areas for these seeking to hire or purchase a house within the state. With calming views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay, stellar fish tacos, California burritos, and countless methods to spend your days, it shouldn't come as a shock that just about 1 million persons are dwelling in San Diego. Should you're contemplating shopping for a house or renting an house in San Diego, needless to say the median house sale value is $900,000 and the typical hire for a 1-bedroom house is $2,890.
CBS 8

'Here we go again': San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
KPBS

San Diego voters closer to deciding future of free trash pickup

A proposal to amend San Diego's People's Ordinance is a step closer to getting on the November ballot. The San Diego City Council Rules Committee recommended Wednesday that the full council back the placement of a measure on the November ballot asking voters if all residents should pay for trash pickup.
Valley Roadrunner

Longtime VC horsewoman passes

The Roadrunner has learned that former Valley Center resident Dorothy Christensen died recently in Idaho. Dorothy Christensen was born on August 14, 1941. She was an active Realtor in San Diego County for most of her life. Christensen was a horse woman. She was active with the Valley Center Vaqueros...
localemagazine.com

9 BBQ Joints in San Diego That'll Have You Drooling

From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don't Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that'll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we've rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

