Lancaster County, SC

Relaying Safety Information To Parents And Community

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A big part of relaying information to parents and...

Lancaster School District Hitting the Safety Reset Button

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hitting the reset button when it comes to school safety. The Lancaster County School District says it’s doing just that by reviewing all of its security measures and improving them this summer following the recent deadly school shooting in Texas. One safety change...
LANCASTER, SC
New Chief is No Stranger to the City of York

City of York, S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of York’s new Police Chief is no stranger to the community. Captain Brian Trail was sworn in this past Tuesday night, June 7 and within 24 hours officially took command. Trail, who been with the Department for 33 years,...
YORK, SC
Goodwin Meet and Greet Announced

The Kershaw County School District invites families, staff and the community to meet newly-named Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin at a drop-in reception on Wednesday, June 15th, from 4-6:30 p.m. The “Meet and Greet” reception will be held in the back building of the District Office on West DeKalb Street in Camden. Light refreshments will be served. Goodwin officially joins the district July 1.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Community leaders say CMS interim superintendent slammed papers, walked out of meeting with them

CHARLOTTE — Community leaders said they feel disappointed and disrespected after a meeting with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh abruptly ended. The meeting, hosted by the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement, took place last Friday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Jordan Boyd, Dr. Dennis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lancaster County, SC
Lancaster, SC
SCDHEC orders Upstate woman to turn over pet raccoon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg woman is trying to keep her pet raccoon from being euthanized. She says SCDHEC is demanding she hand over her pet raccoon 'Bandit' after an incident last month where it reportedly nipped a child close to the family. Christy Mills says she's had Bandit...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Top Places to Buy a House in South Carolina for 2022

Contemplating moving further down South? Maybe you have been looking into South Carolina and wondering where to go. South Carolina has some amazing views and small towns worth living in. Born and raised in Charleston, I know all about Lowcountry living. South Carolina is home to great food, shopping, art, and some of the best people you will ever meet. If you are thinking about where to live in South Carolina, then you have just found the right place to start your hunt.
Rock Hill mayor weighs in on Panthers facility site

Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
ROCK HILL, SC
Upstate man in disbelief after winning $200,000 lottery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was in disbelief following a $200,000 lottery win. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man was leaving work when he stopped at the Quick Stop on North Main Street to get a lottery ticket. The man told lottery officials he looked at his ticket 10 times […]
GREENVILLE, SC
City, developer cuts ribbon on ‘blighted’ property set for new beginnings

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Today was a big day for the city of Rock Hill. New beginnings will soon come for a shopping center that has spent years dilapidated and deserted. The building is on the three points of Rock Hill—the intersection of Albright Road—Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street. Now a developer plans to knock it down and build a development that intends to help the southside community.
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill shopping center re-development project to help community growth

A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Gastonia. Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Summer travel means being more patient at the airport. Updated: 4 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is...
GASTONIA, NC

