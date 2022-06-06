Relaying Safety Information To Parents And Community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 Today is staying in doors with the York County Library and their cool Summer Reading Program. Stacy Williams of the York County Library says its not to late to join the program where they are challenging students this summer to read. She...
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hitting the reset button when it comes to school safety. The Lancaster County School District says it’s doing just that by reviewing all of its security measures and improving them this summer following the recent deadly school shooting in Texas. One safety change...
City of York, S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of York’s new Police Chief is no stranger to the community. Captain Brian Trail was sworn in this past Tuesday night, June 7 and within 24 hours officially took command. Trail, who been with the Department for 33 years,...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Hundreds of people will be on the move in Rock Hill this weekend, marching to put an end to gang violence. It’s called Peace in the Streets -- 1,000 Man March and will be held at Fountain Park Saturday. Organizers said they are hoping the march will help to make for a peaceful summer by showing teens a better way.
The Kershaw County School District invites families, staff and the community to meet newly-named Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin at a drop-in reception on Wednesday, June 15th, from 4-6:30 p.m. The “Meet and Greet” reception will be held in the back building of the District Office on West DeKalb Street in Camden. Light refreshments will be served. Goodwin officially joins the district July 1.
CHARLOTTE — Community leaders said they feel disappointed and disrespected after a meeting with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh abruptly ended. The meeting, hosted by the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement, took place last Friday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Jordan Boyd, Dr. Dennis...
CHESTER and LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is less than a week away and we’re talking about the Primary Elections. And, depending on where you live you may have multiple seats. We give you the breakdown on who is running and what they are thinking during this election time.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg woman is trying to keep her pet raccoon from being euthanized. She says SCDHEC is demanding she hand over her pet raccoon 'Bandit' after an incident last month where it reportedly nipped a child close to the family. Christy Mills says she's had Bandit...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — House of Hope of the Pee Dee opened Hope Village and welcome its first residents on Monday. A mother and a baby were moved into a tiny home Monday. The mother heard about the tiny home project through its emergency shelter. She came to the House of Hope of the Pee […]
Former Myers Park HS student files lawsuit over handling of reported rape, sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Serena Evans, was filed in federal court in Charlotte on Wednesday. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Salisbury Police Department recently earned an $800,000 grant for crime prevention in the city’s...
Contemplating moving further down South? Maybe you have been looking into South Carolina and wondering where to go. South Carolina has some amazing views and small towns worth living in. Born and raised in Charleston, I know all about Lowcountry living. South Carolina is home to great food, shopping, art, and some of the best people you will ever meet. If you are thinking about where to live in South Carolina, then you have just found the right place to start your hunt.
Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard many reasons to celebrate and appreciate. Plus, there are upgrades to bike trails and roads. What you need to know about the increase cost of gas. Hospice of Lancaster and the Piedmont held their Annual Memorial Service...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was in disbelief following a $200,000 lottery win. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man was leaving work when he stopped at the Quick Stop on North Main Street to get a lottery ticket. The man told lottery officials he looked at his ticket 10 times […]
A South Carolina teacher was arrested over the weekend at a Walmart and charged with exposing himself to two women, according to a police report. The report from the Travelers Rest Police Department said John Joseph Gulius, 46, of Greenville, was arrested Sunday morning at the Walmart on Benton Drive, the incident report said.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Today was a big day for the city of Rock Hill. New beginnings will soon come for a shopping center that has spent years dilapidated and deserted. The building is on the three points of Rock Hill—the intersection of Albright Road—Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street. Now a developer plans to knock it down and build a development that intends to help the southside community.
A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Gastonia. Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Summer travel means being more patient at the airport. Updated: 4 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is...
MONROE, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she nearly drowned at a Monroe water park on Thursday, a spokesperson for the city told Channel 9. On Thursday at about 12:45 p.m., the girl was found unresponsive in the water at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Outdoor Water Park, the city said.
