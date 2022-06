Our top picks for where the locals hang in this distinct Sarasota neighborhood. 6566 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, (941) 201-3992, screaming-goat.com. Creativity is key at Screaming Goat (pictured at top). We recommend selecting several tacos from its collection of inventive and delicious offerings. You can keep it traditional with cochinita pibil or barbacoa, but be sure to try one (or three) of the vegetarian/vegan tacos as well. We love the "Latin falafel," topped with bright cilantro chimichurri and pico de gallo. Yum.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO