ROCK HILL, S.C. — Hundreds of people will be on the move in Rock Hill this weekend, marching to put an end to gang violence. It’s called Peace in the Streets -- 1,000 Man March and will be held at Fountain Park Saturday. Organizers said they are hoping the march will help to make for a peaceful summer by showing teens a better way.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO