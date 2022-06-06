Giving Kids the Self-Confidence to Succeed

He rolled his eyes when I said it, but I knew it had to be discussed. There was too much in the news to ignore. A soccer player at one of the most prestigious colleges in the country had died by suicide, and her parents were left giving a heartbreaking interview on television, saying they had no idea how this could have happened. A football player at one of the top programs in the country announced he was quitting football before it was too late to focus on his mental health. And here I was, the psychologist mom, watching her high school senior eat breakfast, knowing he was leaving for college in the fall, and recognizing the urgent need to promote mental strength and wellness before he left and to tell him everything I wanted to be sure he heard.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO