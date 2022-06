Trader Joe's workers are the latest employees of a corporate retailer to rally for higher wages, improved health and retirement benefits, and safer working conditions in what's shaping up to be the year of the union election. The New York Times reports that a group of employees at a Trader Joe's outpost in Hadley, Massachusetts filed for a union vote on Tuesday, which occurred on the heels of a controversial event wherein a worker at the location was told to go home for wearing a pro-union pin (via HuffPost). The incident followed another headline-making skirmish at the market chain last year when a manager temporarily fired an employee for requesting COVID-19 protections, such as stricter face mask policies (per The Daily Beast). Then, in April, Trader Joe's lost a $44,000 employee lawsuit for breaking Seattle's "secure scheduling law," per Seattle Times.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO