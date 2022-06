Chris Delgado, an Apopka resident, and owner of Goliath Ventures INC announced his intent to run in the District 2 Orange County Commission election. "As many in Apopka know, the people and community here are a priority to me and have been for many, many years," said Delgado. "I am one of the first to support our great city, people, and programs when help is needed. My role as County Commissioner extends and expands my ability to serve."

