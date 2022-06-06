ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Would-be Jet Ski thief couldn't swim, deputies say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man accused of stealing a Jet Ski could...

Dozens rescued from rough surf in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety once again flew the red flag on Thursday. Over 100 bathers were rescued from rough surf without incident, a spokesperson for the agency told FOX 35. Water conditions have been rough for several days. On Tuesday, a total of 75 water rescues...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Woman killed, 3 injured in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a Flagler County crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway around 7:11 p.m. [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Volusia Sheriff's Office Searching for Elderly DeBary Woman

DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office stated on Wednesday that they're searching for 85 year-old Bernadette Hardwick. There had apparently been a concerning note left behind by Hardwick in her home, though the VSO did not specify what its contents were. Hardwick was last seen at 3:00 pm on...
DEBARY, FL
Girlfriend of prisoner says she warned law enforcement of escape plan

SHARPES, Fla. – A state prisoner faces new charges, including escape, after the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said he walked away from a program earlier this week. Thursday, the prisoner’s girlfriend said she feared Greg Mountcasel, 32, was planning an escape and said she called the Bridges work release program on Camp Road to alert authorities.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Stricter penalties coming to Volusia County during special events

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is once again gearing up for a possible pop-up, unpermitted event called ‘Truck Meet’ in Daytona Beach. This time, though, deputies and police have a new state law on their side to help them control the crowds in “special event zones.”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Police search for 2 accused rapists on the run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating two incidents of rape they say have happened in the last three weeks. The attacks happened in two different neighborhoods and by who police believe are two different suspects. But both those suspects remain unidentified and on the loose. Police are asking...
ORLANDO, FL
VCSO: Home shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Deltona

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) has responded to a neighborhood Thursday afternoon after shots were fired at a home in Deltona. A spokesperson for VCSO said the shooting is being investigated as a drive-by shooting and that it is not considered to be a random act. No additional information was immediately released.
DELTONA, FL

