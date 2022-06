CASPER, Wyo. — A field services administrator with the Wyoming Department of Corrections will be retiring on July 5 after 35 years of service with the agency. Dawn Sides, a native of Lusk, began her career on July 3, 1987, as a correctional officer at the Wyoming Women’s Center, according to the WDOC. Sides was promoted to corporal in 1988 at the end of her probationary period and proceeded to rise through the WDOC’s ranks up to associate warden while working at the Wyoming Women’s Center.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO