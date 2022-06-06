ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cisneros to request recount in Texas runoff against Cuellar

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEm9q_0g2Q59tK00
Tweet

Texas Democrat Jessica Cisneros announced on Monday she will request a recount in her primary runoff against incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, with their too-close-to-call race separated by less than half a percentage point.

Cisneros, a progressive activist, had knocked Cuellar during the campaign for his more conservative views on issues such as abortion.

Cuellar, meanwhile, had the backing of Democratic establishment figures including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (S.C.). The Associated Press has not yet called the race, with nearly two weeks having passed since polls closed, and Cuellar is ahead by just 177 votes, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office.

“Our movement was never just about one politician — it was about taking on an unjust system that rewards corruption and corporate profits at the expense of the needs of working people,” Cisneros said in a statement posted by a Texas Tribune reporter that Cisneros later retweeted.

“Our community isn’t done fighting, we are filing for a recount,” she continued. “With just under 0.6 percent of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end.”

The Hill has reached out to the Cisneros and Cuellar campaigns for further comment.

As the runoff election approached, Cisneros’s criticism over Cuellar’s more conservative positions grew as a draft Supreme Court opinion leaked indicating a majority of justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Cuellar is the sole remaining anti-abortion House Democrat and had come under fire from some of his colleagues for his position.

Cuellar had also come under scrutiny earlier this year during the primary campaign when his Texas home and campaign offices were raided by the FBI as a part of an investigation into U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan. Cuellar and his attorney said he has been cleared of any wrongdoing and is not a part of any investigation.

Pelosi and Clyburn both assisted Cuellar’s campaign in the days leading up to the election, recording robocalls backing the incumbent Democrat. Clyburn also made a visit to Cuellar’s district for a campaign event last month.

That support has led to anger from some progressives who believe establishment support potentially pushed Cuellar over the finish line.

The winner of the primary runoff will face GOP nominee Cassy Garcia in November in what is expected to be a close race. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the district as a “toss-up,” and the National Republican Congressional Committee has included it on its target list.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Salon

Lauren Boebert’s former employees say she’s a “monster” and her business record is a “sham”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Not unlike Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is a far-right MAGA Republican who has gone out of her way to court controversy since being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. The 35-year-old Boebert, a QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist, is running on a pseudo-populist platform in her 2022 reelection campaign. But journalist Abigail Weinberg, in an article published by Mother Jones on May 12, demonstrates that Boebert's image as a "straight-talking small-town business owner" is a sham.
RIFLE, CO
MSNBC

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Fbi#Abortion Issues#Democratic#House#The Associated Press#State#Texas Tribune#Supr
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

589K+
Followers
71K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy