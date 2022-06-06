ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa election officials work to keep ballots secure ahead of primary

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTON, Iowa — Local 5 will have live primary election results at this link Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. "Will my vote get counted?" "What if I'm feeling intimidated while I'm trying to vote?" "What happens if someone wants to change the result of an election?" These are...

