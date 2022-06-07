ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bless the Past

By Kevin Harney
outreachmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResist the temptation to tear it all down. We live in a time when our culture is full of voices, people and movements that scream, “Tear it down” or “burn it to the ground.” It is quite popular to think that the way forward begins with ripping down all that has...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pause...and Consider: Tongue Tied

Before I met my husband Ken 41 years ago, I had been praying to God that he would bless me with a godly husband and daddy for my young son. This prayer in its various forms was raised like a sweet aroma to God on a daily basis by not only me, but family and friends who cared.
RELIGION
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
Odyssey

Advice From Dying People

Despite the Depressive nature of the topic at hand and slightly ominous title, I want to preface this article by stating that my intent in writing this is to share what I have gained from working with individuals during their last chapters in this life. Although a taboo topic, death is an inevitable part of life and there is infinite beauty to reflect on before that time comes. Here are their thoughts (names have been changed in order to protect privacy).
HEALTH
We are forever bound to each other

It wasn’t love at first sight. It wasn’t desire. It wasn’t a physical attachment, sparking a fire between us. The only way I can explain it was that our bodies suddenly knew each other, our hearts suddenly felt at ease. It was like we were connected before we even spoke words to one another.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Odyssey

I Gave Up The Party For The Church

My life was a mess. I was in my first years of college and was on a mission to find myself. I had been molded by my family to be a person that I was supposed to be, but I was still lost. I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life, and started to do what any wild child does. I partied. Fast forward to a few years later, and I'm a different person than I was then. This is my story. This is how I gave up the party for the church.
RELIGION
Odyssey

Why Being You Rocks

How often have you seen the same “successful” person in the news 100+ times? They’re in Time magazine on the list of the most influential/beautiful/cool people. They’re the “rockstar,” bestselling/best-winning/best-dressed. Wherever they go, they’re relentlessly pushed through the camera-wielding paparazzi. They’re on Facebook with 2.5 million+ fans even though they never update their page — it seems like they even have a fan page for their dog that has more friends than you do. They always tweet about the most mundane, lame things (e.g., “I’m off to Hawaii for the third time. Hoping 2 catch a nice wave…“). And try as you might, you can’t delete them from your mind. Everywhere you turn, they’re there, packaged and sold as the embodiment of “success.” It gets annoying. It gets old. “How can I ever become that successful?” you ask, looking at your life that consists of a nine-to-five churn, bills that (like money-hungry vampires) suck the life out of your paycheck, and a future that is as yet: unknown.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motherly

Summer is here—and so is my mom guilt

It is August. I am suspended in a hammock by a creek, listening to the shallow water burble over the rocks and the leaves rustle in the breeze. There is no wi-fi. Occasionally, a bird makes some noise in the trees. Few mosquitoes buzz, and I can hear voices nearby. Kids are playing in the grassy area behind me. I am trying to relax and steal a few moments to myself, but how do I feel? Guilty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hackernoon.com

Don't Feed the Bear

And once again, you are on your own. Wandering around the walk of life where it is not enough to be right, and corroborating ideas that are already proven correct is no longer trending. A new era has come, and it has brought new challenges with it: coming up with things that no one else has realized yet.
Vice

She Fell in Love with a Colleague. Their Boss Was a Cult Leader.

A version of this article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In November 2021, a 72-year-old Dutch man named René L. was sentenced to 30 months in prison. The former kung fu teacher was convicted of assault, threatening behaviour and possession of illegal weapons. For over 25 years, he’d kept his students on a short leash in a so-called “kung fu sect”. He recruited sect members by offering them in-depth martial arts classes that promised to go beyond what they’d pick up in more traditional learning environments.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
zeiy

Opinion: The Four Agreements: I did with my life

**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. The Four Agreements is a book written by Mexican-American spiritual teacher and Toltec shaman Don Miguel Ruiz. This book not only presents a reflection on the importance of creating positive, meaningful relationships and how to build a positive self-image, but it also offers concrete advice for living an act more centered and attuned to love at every moment, which is possible through following the four agreements presented by Ruiz.
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: An angry grandmother speaks out

I am an angry grandmother If you want to read about polls, money spent and campaign contributions, then stop reading now. But if you need to share in my frustration and anger about the continued massacre of our children, read on. Our children have just been through a pandemic. Many of them have not been […] The post Commentary: An angry grandmother speaks out appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Dreaming of Water

Water is the most common element in dreams. Water can take many forms in dreams, with symbolic meanings that revolve around themes of birth, vitality, emotions, and the unconscious. Climate change is likely to stimulate more anxious dreams about water in the future. Of the four classical elements—fire, air, water,...
TV & VIDEOS

