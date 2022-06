UPDATE: Meijer representatives said they are once again accepting payments as normal. “Chase had a brief issue this morning with its processing systems affecting multiple retailers,” they said via email. “When it happened, we quickly switched to cash/credit only at our stores (no PIN/Debit) to protect our customers. The issue has since been solved by Chase and our stores have returned to accepting all types of payment.”

