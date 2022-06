Soroptimist International of Quincy strongly supports 9-12 grade students who are committed to community service and leadership. Quincy High School senior Kayla Thackeray, recipient of the Violet Richardson Service Award, $250, was a children’s camp counselor at Project Camp, a non-profit organization. Project Camp asked for volunteers after the Dixie Fire to provide a safe, positive experience for children whose families were experiencing this traumatic event. Kayla commented, “This experience helped me realize how small my challenges and things stressing me out are. I will always be grateful for the inspiration those kids are to me and how they helped me and to see what is important in life.”

QUINCY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO