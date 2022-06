PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Incorrect ballots sent to voters for the Colorado State Primary Ballots will cost Pueblo County thousands of dollars for reprints. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, the county is reprinting 70,000 primary election ballots. The incorrect ballots didn't have all of the categories, including the District 3 Pueblo County commissioner race.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO