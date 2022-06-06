ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

LCSO: Convicted felon considered armed and dangerous

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a suspect with an outstanding warrant who is considered armed and dangerous. LCSO said on Friday, a search warrant...

www.kptv.com

kptv.com

Man found guilty in deadly 2019 Sherwood crash

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter after his vehicle collided with another in 2019, killing its driver near Sherwood. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 11, 2019 around 7:30 p.m., Jakob Paul Azevedo, was crossing the bridge over the Tualatin River as his Ford F-350 veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a small BMW convertible.
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Robbery suspect arrested after Albany police chase

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – A man in Albany led police on a chase before crashing into several cars including a Fed-Ex truck Wednesday morning. Albany police say they first got a call for someone acting suspiciously at a convenience store with the same car that had been part of a robbery earlier in the day in Linn County.
ALBANY, OR
EDNPub

Man arrested in carjacking and burglary cases

At around 5:30 p.m. a Eugene woman in the 1400 block of High Street called to report a man tried to steal her vehicle keys from her. She reported she had a front door open to her daughter’s residence and spotted a man, later identified as James Eugene Jones, age 52, standing at the doorway. He wanted her vehicle keys and she refused. Jones is reported to have become agitated and then when the victim tried to shut the door, he prevented this and got his foot over the threshold. There was a struggle over the door. The victim was able to get it closed and locked and then called police. Shortly thereafter, Central Lane 911 received a report from a residence nearby, where a vehicle had been stolen at knifepoint (300 block of E. 15th Avenue).
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED, WOMAN CITED, FOLLOWING ALLEGED THEFT

A man was jailed and a woman was cited following an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 8:45 p.m. a victim said a man exited a vehicle and walked onto her property in the area of Northeast Follett Street and Joseph Street north of Roseburg. The victim said the man took a jump box valued at $250.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Grand jury reaches verdict in Myrtle Creek officer-involved shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said after careful and thorough deliberation, the grand jury found that the shot fired by Deputy Brian Melvin, killing 60-year-old Spencer Heckathorne, was not only justified but unavoidable. "Not only was Heckathorne delusional, but he also has an extremely violent criminal...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Knife-wielding man arrested after stealing car, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after stealing a car and menacing local citizens with a knife, police say. The Eugene Police Department said that at about 5:30 p.m. yesterday they received a call from a woman on High Street. Police said that the woman alleged that she was at her daughter’s home when a suspect, later identified as James Eugene Jones, 52, demanded she give him her car keys. Police said she refused and tried to shut the front door when Jones became agitated and blocked the door with his foot. According to police, a struggle ensued which ended when the victim managed to close and lock the door and called police.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRIMES

A Grants Pass man was jailed for drug crimes by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said just before 9:00 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the report of two subjects smoking something off of tin foil in a vehicle in the 400 block of Alder Lane in Canyonville. When the deputy arrived, he found two people passed out in an SUV. He noticed that they had tin foil in their lap with burnt residue on it. When questioning the suspects, the man said he had oxycodone pills in his pocket. He was detained and 6.6 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in a fanny pack. The suspect’s parole officer asked that he be detained.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Albany car chase ends in four-car pileup, suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police make arrest in Coos Bay homicide

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos Bay Police Department reports that Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend, has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Coos Bay. He is charged with second degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10. On Wednesday night at 8:10...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED FRAUD CASE

A woman was jailed in an alleged fraud case on Monday. Information from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in May a victim reported possible fraudulent activity on a credit card. The victim was able to provide more information which documented multiple purchases at a store and identified the suspect as being 33-year old Samantha Craig.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Two people found dead of gunshot wounds at home in rural Yamhill County

SHERIDAN, Ore — Investigators say two people were discovered dead at a remote property in rural Yamhill County last week, both of them having suffered gunshot wounds. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 30, deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home in the 11000 block of Southwest Dupee Valley Road — a large, remote property roughly between McMinnville and the town of Sheridan.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Missing Eugene woman found safe

UPDATE (5pm): "Rutledge has been found and is safe (24th and Onyx). A Sanipac driver helped to locate her and we are thankful," Eugene PD reports. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and a local family are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered woman who left the area of 32nd Avenue on foot, the police department said in a press release on Wednesday.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR

