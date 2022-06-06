LCSO: Convicted felon considered armed and dangerous

At around 5:30 p.m. a Eugene woman in the 1400 block of High Street called to report a man tried to steal her vehicle keys from her. She reported she had a front door open to her daughter’s residence and spotted a man, later identified as James Eugene Jones, age 52, standing at the doorway. He wanted her vehicle keys and she refused. Jones is reported to have become agitated and then when the victim tried to shut the door, he prevented this and got his foot over the threshold. There was a struggle over the door. The victim was able to get it closed and locked and then called police. Shortly thereafter, Central Lane 911 received a report from a residence nearby, where a vehicle had been stolen at knifepoint (300 block of E. 15th Avenue).

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO