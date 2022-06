ORLANDO – Six men from Haiti, who were scheduled to attend the Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, are missing.They were competing in the soccer competition. The group was last seen Monday afternoon, which was when the games began.Now, law enforcement is trying to figure out where they went."How you fly into a country and just disappear, and no one knows anything? I mean that's disturbing," said Hope Watson, a mother of a Special Olympics athlete.The Osceola County Sheriff's Office put out an alert to the public saying the six men were last seen around 2:30 p.m. at the ESPN...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO