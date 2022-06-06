2022 election guide: How to find your polling place, and what’s on your ballot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada primary election is Tuesday, June 14. The primary determines who will appear on the General Election ballot in November. Here’s what you need to know:

On the ballot

Your ballot will include races for candidates in your registered political party. If you chose a party affiliation that was anything other than Democrat or Republican, you may vote only in nonpartisan contests. Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 293.270 prohibits write-in candidates.

The biggest races on the ballot are the Republican primaries for the governor’s office, U.S. Senate, U.S. House (Dist. 1, 3 and 4), Nevada secretary of state, the non-partisan contest for Clark County’s sheriff’s office and nonpartisan races for the Clark County School District’s board, (Dist. D, F and G).

The Republican who earns the right to take on incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak will be in the national spotlight for the general election. Sisolak has been identified as one of the governors most vulnerable in this year’s election.

Candidates for federal and state offices will be decided in the primary. Races on the ballot include:

Federal offices: U.S. Senate U.S. House of Representatives

State offices: Governor Lt. Governor Secretary of State Attorney General Controller Treasurer State Assembly seats State Senate seats

County offices: Sheriff County Commission District E, F and G Recorder Treasurer District Attorney Public Administrator

Education Clark County School District Board of Trustees, Districts D, F and G University Regent, Seats 6, 7, 8, 11 and 13



Several nonpartisan judicial offices are also on the ballot: District Court Judge, Dept. 11; Las Vegas Justice of the Peace, Departments 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 16; Court of Appeals, Dept. 1; Las Vegas Municipal Judge, Dept. 6; Henderson Municipal Judge, Dept. 11; and North Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge, Dept. 1, 2.

Clark County ballots will also include nonpartisan races for Las Vegas City Council Wards 2, 4 and 6; Henderson Mayor; Henderson City Council Ward 3; North Las Vegas Mayor; North Las Vegas City Council Wards 1 and 3; Boulder City Mayor; Mesquite City Council Seats 1, 3 and 4; Constables for Bunkerville, Goodsprings, Henderson, Laughlin, Moapa Valley and North Las Vegas; and Overton Power District 1.

Changes in 2022

Starting in 2022, Nevada will have all-mail ballot elections, but in-person voting options will still be available. All “active” voters who registered to vote no later than 14 days before Election Day will receive a mail ballot, unless they opt-out.

If you vote in person, take your mail-in ballot to the polling location and surrender it. If you don’t have it with you, you will have to sign a form stating that you are not voting twice. That’s a felony.

If you vote by mail, don’t forget to sign your ballot. There’s a place for your signature, and if it’s blank, your ballot won’t be counted. Your signature will be checked against the signature you have on file when you registered to vote.

The change to using a mail-in ballot might leave you wondering how you will know that your ballot has been counted. To see if the Election Department has received your mail ballot, you can check online . Log in to Registered Voter Services and select “Track my Mail Ballot” from the dropdown menu.

Polling places

No matter where you live or what your precinct is, you may vote at any Clark County voting site you choose. An early voting schedule and Election Day vote center listing will be in your mail ballot packet, in your sample ballot, and online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote .

Clark County also has a page where you can check for polling stations in your area: https://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html

Early voting

Some early voting sites are only open for a few days, and others are open long-term. You can drop off your mail-in ballot at any of the early voting sites.

A complete list of early voting sites and the days they are open is posted on the Clark County Election Department’s website. Click here to see the full list .

What is a primary?

The primary election is a nominating election in which each major party (Democrat and Republican) selects, when necessary, the candidate for each office it will send forward to the November General Election. Candidates for nonpartisan offices are also selected, when necessary, to be sent forward to the November General Election. No ballot questions appear in Nevada’s primary elections.

In Nevada, primary elections are “closed.” That means if you chose Democrat or Republican as your party for your voter registration, you may vote only for candidates from your own party and you may also vote in nonpartisan contests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.