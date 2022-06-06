ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mayor: Juarez safe despite multiple drug massacres

By Julian Resendiz
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETink_0g2Q2aYD00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayor of Juarez, Mexico, insists his city is safe despite a spate of recent mass killings he says were drug-related.

The city has recorded six violent attacks this year in which four or more people were killed. On Sunday, armed assailants entered a gated, two-story home in the Rinconada de las Torres neighborhood in Juarez, killing three men and two women.

All of the victims are between 20 and 40 years old and remain unidentified, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. However, local news media reported at least some are related to Arturo Arellano Corral, a.k.a. “El Freak,” a convicted hitman for the Sinaloa cartel. Arellano allegedly hung himself inside his prison cell at Cereso 3 prison on May 27, El Diario reported .

A 2009 joint communique from the Mexican Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Relations describes the capture of Arellano and an alleged accomplice during a gunfight with rival gang members outside a Juarez hospital. The statement says Arellano and the other man, Salomon Bolivar Villa, allegedly confessed to having “executed” 45 members of La Linea, or the Juarez cartel, on orders from the Sinaloa cartel.

Arrest of ‘El Freak’ 2009 Download

Other recent massacres in Juarez include the deaths of three just-freed alleged Artistas Asesinos gang members and three of their relatives, including minors, and the murder of nine people who attended the funeral of a gang member who allegedly died of a drug overdose in jail.

“These violent incidents we had in recent months are directly related to issues of drug sales and organized crime. In other words, this has to do with gangs (fighting) among themselves, not against the people,” Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar said in a news conference Monday.

The mayor said “ordinary” people come and go in complete safety throughout his city and mentioned large sporting events that go on without incident.

“We have to say that people who are focused on their work (for the most part) can do it in safety. There is no loss of control, we (the authorities) have the control,” Perez Cuellar said at the news conference. “We are keeping our guard up because (of these events), but we have to say it clearly: what is happening is not affecting the ordinary working citizen.”

Juarez has recorded 439 homicides in 2022, including 19 in the first six days of June.

U.S. guns used in Mexican massacres

Mexico has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world and a single weapons factory. Those wishing to purchase a gun for home defense must get a permit from the Mexican army. U.S. residents crossing the border with a gun face immediate jail time.

Still, Chinese and Russian-made AK-47s and American-made AR-15s figure prominently in most drug massacres in Mexico.

Preliminary findings by the Chihuahua state police point to AR-15 rifles being used in Sunday’s massacre in Juarez.

Tony Payan, director of the Baker Institute for Public Policy U.S.-Mexico Center at Rice University, said the drug cartels are much better armed since the U.S. federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004.

“When that act expired, these kinds of weapons began to proliferate not just in the U.S., but in other countries, with Mexico being a major client,” Payan told Border Report. “What that does is it gives the criminals greater fire power. This and Mexico’s inability to stop the guns clearly fuel the kind of violence and killings that we see in Mexico.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The Mexican government has sued American gun manufacturers in U.S. federal court alleging negligence in the sale of weapons that end up in Mexico.

Payan said the use of American guns by criminals predates the assault weapons ban, but believes Mexico has made the case that gun-smuggling from the United States is “one of the variables” that contributes to the carnage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

Bully Trading LLC
3d ago

hahaha safe according to whom? how many officials have said about their towns and cities only to end up dead themselves. if they can't protect their own citizens, what makes you think YOU'RE safe as a foreigner!!

Reply
3
Related
KTSM

Covid concern halts Gaytan murder trial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just a day after the dismissal of a charge in the Erica Gaytan murder trial, the entire proceedings come to a halt due to Covid-19. A statement released Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office announced that the trial would be in recess until June 21 due to a “possible […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

El Paso mother takes personal experience to DEA Summit

DEA’s Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic invites more than 80-parent or family-led non-profit organizations that DEA field offices have connections to across the country. This first-ever event will provide opportunities for DEA to share information on the scope of current drug threats, exchange ideas with these parent groups on how DEA could support them in their work, learn of their local efforts, ask them for their help with sharing the One Pill Can Kill fake pill awareness campaign in their communities, identify areas for further collaboration, and build or reinforce existing relationships and partnerships.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body recovery at Border Highway and Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports a body recovery is underway at Border Highway and Fonseca. The individual was spotted in the water by US Border Patrol. This follows yesterday's water rescue operation that recovered one person, but another person who was spotted was not found. It's not clear if these two incidents are related.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting in Central El Paso that left one person with serious injuries. EPPD officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night, along the 3800 block of Manchester, shortly after 9 p.m. No other details, other than the unnamed victim was taken to […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers tips to renter that hasn't had AC for 2 weeks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned more information about the City of El Paso's ordinances and codes that apply to landlords when it comes to providing working air conditioning units. With temperatures rising in the Borderland, at least one resident at the Retreat apartment complex in west...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Drug Cartel#Mayor#Organized Crime#Violent Crime#Sinaloa#El Diario#Artistas
myrgv.com

Gun violence highlights O’Rourke’s third Valley stop

McALLEN — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to discuss his plan to protect children from gun violence in schools. As he made his entrance to the McAllen Creative Incubator, located in the 600 block of North Main Street, O’Rourke was greeted...
MCALLEN, TX
KTSM

New shaded structures installed at El Paso Sportspark

The new shade structures were installed just in time for the start of the Summer League games. In celebration of the new addition to the park, Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, will throw the first pitch of the season on Thursday, June 9.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Proposed flood planning maps for El Paso to be presented Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although our area struggles with the little precipitation it usually gets, when it rains, often times flooding is imminent. That is why The Upper Rio Grande Regional Flood Planning Group will present flood planning tomorrow at the EPISD Administration building. According to the Flood Planning Group, they will present findings […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso man charged in deadly rear-end hit and run crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for the June 5 deadly crash that took the life of 61-year-old Juan Vasquez, according to police. Investigators say Domingo Feliciano Villareal was the driver who rear-ended Vasquez, then went off the road, collided with a rock wall, then fled on foot.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Who is El Paso’s largest graduating class?

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – It’s an El Paso thing. After you introduce yourself to a fellow El Pasoan, no matter where you are in the world, the follow-up question is always, “what high school did you go to?” Bragging rights are serious in the Sun City; which high school has the most school spirit, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New trial for man convicted in slaying of DJ Rick Madrigal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man convicted of killing popular DJ Rick “Mardi Gras” Madrigal in 2016 will get a new trial after the 8th Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the State improperly admitted evidence against a blood splatter witness in the case. Leonel Hernandez was convicted of Madrigal’s murder by a jury in […]
EL PASO, TX
8 News Now

8 News Now

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy