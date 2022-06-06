Kim Kardashian Just Responded To Claims That She ‘Faked’ Her Recent Ad Campaign—You Tell ‘Em!

Splash News

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight regarding her viral Beyond Meat advertisement. The reality star, 41, appeared in a clip promoting Beyond Meat products (including plant-based nuggets, mock sausages, veggie burgers, etc) and telling fans that she believes the foods are better for “you and the planet.”

The Kardashians star is seen taste testing various foods from the brands, but some fans took to Twitter last week, with some “doubting” Kardashian was “really eating the foods.” Now, the mom of 4 took to her Instagram story and shared with her 316 million followers that she is indeed “actually eating” the foods in question.

In the ad, Kardashian looks to the camera and says, “I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset. My taste,” She then chews on and tries out a burger, tacos, a sausage, nuggets and meatballs before revealing that she is Beyond Meat’s new “Chief Taste Consultant.”

The SKIMS founder posted the ad last week and some fans in her comment section questioned whether she is even “really chewing” the foods and some suggested she “faked it” for the ad. Kardashian then wrote to her fans on her story soon after and addressed the trending claims.

“Guys, come on,” she typed over clips of her biting into and chewing the foods (fans previously noted that she was “just posing” with the foods in the ad). The businesswoman has long been a fan of vegan and plant-based foods, and went on to say in a statement, “I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite.”

She continued, “I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family. As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

The brand answered fan questions as to whether or not Kardashian truly ate the foods in the ad and gave a statement to TODAY. “When we said Kim’s greatest asset is her taste, we meant it,” a spokesperson said.

“Of course, she eats Beyond Burgers (and Beyond Chicken Tenders and Beyond Sausages…) in real life and on set. That’s just one of the reasons why we love her and named her our Chief Taste Consultant. We’re loving that more people are being introduced to us, our products, and our mission.”