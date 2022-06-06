ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa County, AL

Sylacauga teenager dies following ATV accident in Coosa County

By Bria Chatman
WSFA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old Sylacauga girl died following an ATV accident in Coosa County Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 17-year-old Brighton Clary was a passenger on the ATV when the driver somehow...

